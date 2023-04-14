(KXNET) — The 2023 NDHSCA/Optimists’ All-Star Volleyball rosters have been finalized and teams have been selected. 24 of North Dakota’s best high school senior volleyball players were selected by coaches and placed on either the Red or the Blue Team creating two very competitive teams to face off in June.

The All-Star Volleyball matches will take place in Fargo at Fargo North High School on June 12 and in Bismarck on June 13 at Bismarck Legacy High School. Matches will start with introductions at 6:45 p.m. and the match beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Check out the full rosters below:

Red Team

Payton FosterBismarck
Asiah GrossLegacy
Bernadette NewmanJamestown
Khloe BrownSheyenne
Reagan BogenreifSheyenne
Emma DalbyFargo South
Magee RovigBishop Ryan
Breanna VosbergCenter/Stanton
Summer HeggThompson
Haley WolskyCarrington
Eden CarrierCavalier
Jordan WestThompson
Coaches: Jamie Zastoupil and Tim Wallstrum

Blue Team

Olivia SoineWest Fargo
Chelsa KromLegacy
Caton PearcyDickinson
Claire BaumanCentury
Genevieve GardFargo South
Kailee WaasdorpSheyenne
Gracie SchumacherLinton-HMB
Taylor ChristensenGlen Ullin/Hebron
Karli KleinGarrison
Taryn SiegDrake-Anamoose
Brenna StroklundKenmare/Bowbells
Tori RichterCentral Cass
Coaches: Leah Newton and Angie Johnson