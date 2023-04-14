(KXNET) — The 2023 NDHSCA/Optimists’ All-Star Volleyball rosters have been finalized and teams have been selected. 24 of North Dakota’s best high school senior volleyball players were selected by coaches and placed on either the Red or the Blue Team creating two very competitive teams to face off in June.
The All-Star Volleyball matches will take place in Fargo at Fargo North High School on June 12 and in Bismarck on June 13 at Bismarck Legacy High School. Matches will start with introductions at 6:45 p.m. and the match beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Check out the full rosters below:
Red Team
|Payton Foster
|Bismarck
|Asiah Gross
|Legacy
|Bernadette Newman
|Jamestown
|Khloe Brown
|Sheyenne
|Reagan Bogenreif
|Sheyenne
|Emma Dalby
|Fargo South
|Magee Rovig
|Bishop Ryan
|Breanna Vosberg
|Center/Stanton
|Summer Hegg
|Thompson
|Haley Wolsky
|Carrington
|Eden Carrier
|Cavalier
|Jordan West
|Thompson
Blue Team
|Olivia Soine
|West Fargo
|Chelsa Krom
|Legacy
|Caton Pearcy
|Dickinson
|Claire Bauman
|Century
|Genevieve Gard
|Fargo South
|Kailee Waasdorp
|Sheyenne
|Gracie Schumacher
|Linton-HMB
|Taylor Christensen
|Glen Ullin/Hebron
|Karli Klein
|Garrison
|Taryn Sieg
|Drake-Anamoose
|Brenna Stroklund
|Kenmare/Bowbells
|Tori Richter
|Central Cass