(KXNET) — The 2023 NDHSCA/Optimists’ All-Star Volleyball rosters have been finalized and teams have been selected. 24 of North Dakota’s best high school senior volleyball players were selected by coaches and placed on either the Red or the Blue Team creating two very competitive teams to face off in June.

The All-Star Volleyball matches will take place in Fargo at Fargo North High School on June 12 and in Bismarck on June 13 at Bismarck Legacy High School. Matches will start with introductions at 6:45 p.m. and the match beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Check out the full rosters below:

Red Team

Payton Foster Bismarck Asiah Gross Legacy Bernadette Newman Jamestown Khloe Brown Sheyenne Reagan Bogenreif Sheyenne Emma Dalby Fargo South Magee Rovig Bishop Ryan Breanna Vosberg Center/Stanton Summer Hegg Thompson Haley Wolsky Carrington Eden Carrier Cavalier Jordan West Thompson Coaches: Jamie Zastoupil and Tim Wallstrum

Blue Team

Olivia Soine West Fargo Chelsa Krom Legacy Caton Pearcy Dickinson Claire Bauman Century Genevieve Gard Fargo South Kailee Waasdorp Sheyenne Gracie Schumacher Linton-HMB Taylor Christensen Glen Ullin/Hebron Karli Klein Garrison Taryn Sieg Drake-Anamoose Brenna Stroklund Kenmare/Bowbells Tori Richter Central Cass Coaches: Leah Newton and Angie Johnson