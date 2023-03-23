(KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially announced the Class B Boys All-State Team. Check out who was nominated below:

Class B Boys All-State First Team

  • Deng Deng, Four Winds-Minnewaukan
    • 23.0 Points Per Game
    • 10.0 Rebounds Per Game
    • 3.0 Steals Per Game
  • Bohden Duffield, Bowman County
    • 24.0 Points Per Game
    • 6.4 Rebounds Per Game
    • 2.5 Assists Per Game
  • Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central
    • 18.0 Points Per Game
    • 8.5 Rebounds Per Game
    • 4.4 Steals Per Game
  • Javin Friesz, Flasher
    • 28.2 Points Per Game
    • 8.0 Rebounds Per Game
    • 2.0 Assists Per Game
  • Ayden Stainbrook, North Border
    • 21.1 Points Per Game
    • 11.5 Rebounds Per Game
    • 2.6 Assists Per Game

Class B Boys All-State Second Team

  • Carson Bartholomay, Enderlin
    • 26.0 Points Per Game
    • 10.2 Rebounds Per Game
    • 2.4 Assists Per Game
  • Walker Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
    • 27.4 Points Per Game
    • 11.5 Rebounds Per Game
    • 3.1 Assists Per Game
  • TJ Cosley, North Border
    • 24.9 Points Per Game
    • 3.7 Rebounds Per Game
    • 4.4 Assists Per Game
  • Bishop Duffield, Bowman County
    • 21 Points Per Game
    • 7.5 Rebounds Per Game
    • 3.0 Assists Per Game
  • Brady Feller, Bishop Ryan
    • 21.0 Points Per Game
    • 3.6 Rebounds Per Game
    • 2.0 Assists Per Game
  • Trey Hatfield, Oak Grove
    • 26.7 Points Per Game
    • 8.4 Rebounds Per Game
    • 1.6 Assists Per Game
  • Connor Kerzmann, Garrison
    • 22.3 Points Per Game
    • 3.6 Rebounds Per Game
    • 2.5 Assists Per Game
  • Landon Koenig, May-Port CG
    • 19.0 Points Per Game
    • 10.2 Rebounds Per Game
    • 1.8 Assists Per Game
  • Mitchell Leas, North Prairie
    • 20.5 Points Per Game
    • 3.9 Rebounds Per Game
    • 2.2 Assists Per Game
  • Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington
    • 19.9 Points Per Game
    • 11.2 Rebounds Per Game
    • 2.9 Assists Per Game