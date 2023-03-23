(KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially announced the Class B Boys All-State Team. Check out who was nominated below:
Class B Boys All-State First Team
- Deng Deng, Four Winds-Minnewaukan
- 23.0 Points Per Game
- 10.0 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.0 Steals Per Game
- Bohden Duffield, Bowman County
- 24.0 Points Per Game
- 6.4 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.5 Assists Per Game
- Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central
- 18.0 Points Per Game
- 8.5 Rebounds Per Game
- 4.4 Steals Per Game
- Javin Friesz, Flasher
- 28.2 Points Per Game
- 8.0 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.0 Assists Per Game
- Ayden Stainbrook, North Border
- 21.1 Points Per Game
- 11.5 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.6 Assists Per Game
Class B Boys All-State Second Team
- Carson Bartholomay, Enderlin
- 26.0 Points Per Game
- 10.2 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.4 Assists Per Game
- Walker Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
- 27.4 Points Per Game
- 11.5 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.1 Assists Per Game
- TJ Cosley, North Border
- 24.9 Points Per Game
- 3.7 Rebounds Per Game
- 4.4 Assists Per Game
- Bishop Duffield, Bowman County
- 21 Points Per Game
- 7.5 Rebounds Per Game
- 3.0 Assists Per Game
- Brady Feller, Bishop Ryan
- 21.0 Points Per Game
- 3.6 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.0 Assists Per Game
- Trey Hatfield, Oak Grove
- 26.7 Points Per Game
- 8.4 Rebounds Per Game
- 1.6 Assists Per Game
- Connor Kerzmann, Garrison
- 22.3 Points Per Game
- 3.6 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.5 Assists Per Game
- Landon Koenig, May-Port CG
- 19.0 Points Per Game
- 10.2 Rebounds Per Game
- 1.8 Assists Per Game
- Mitchell Leas, North Prairie
- 20.5 Points Per Game
- 3.9 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.2 Assists Per Game
- Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington
- 19.9 Points Per Game
- 11.2 Rebounds Per Game
- 2.9 Assists Per Game