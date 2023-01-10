NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association has officially announced their 2023 Hall of Fame class with four new members to be inducted: Ron Benson (Mott Regent), Randy Gordon (Dickinson Trinity), Todd Olson (Fargo Public Schools), and Larry Sandy (Velva).

Benson carried a Mott Regent football to a winning record in his tenure of 161-126, earning six region championships and six trips to the 9-man state title game.

Gordon spent 26 years running the Dickinson Trinity football program, finishing with a record of 250-101 while winning three state championships, and was named Coach of the Year five times.

Olson was named the Director of Student Activities for the Fargo Public Schools in 2012 and helped host 66 NDHSAA State Tournaments and 48 NDHSAA Region tournaments during his tenure. In 2019, Olson was named the National Athletic Director of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

Finally, Sandy spent 33 years at the helm of Velva football leading the team to a perfect 10-0 record in state championships as well as six perfect seasons.

Congratulations to all four inductees!