BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — All-Star weekend is officially coming to Bismarck with the Larks announcing that the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge and All-Star Game will be taking place on July 31 and August 1 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark Home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust.

(Photo Courtesy: Bismarck Larks)

This is the first time the event will be hosted in Bismarck in Lark’s history.

“This is an event that Bismarck will host once in this decade,” Larks Owner and CEO John Bollinger said. “We are so excited to bring the best baseball players to Bismarck for a spectacular two-day event. We are going to throw a two-day party featuring entertainment that fans have never seen before in Bismarck.”

The Home Run Challenge will take place on Monday, July 31, and features the top home run hitters from the Great Plains Division. It is a nine-inning competition with each player receiving 2 minutes and 30 seconds to hit as many home runs as they can. A dueling pianos show featuring Fun Pianos! will follow the Home Run Challenge.

(Photo Courtesy: Bismarck Larks)

The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, August 1, and celebrates the top talent from the Great Plains Division. A postgame firework show for fans in attendance will follow the All-Star Game.

(Photo Courtesy: Bismarck Larks)

This fan-favorite contest will bring the best of the best among elite college baseball players to Bismarck while also providing the student-athletes an opportunity to play in front of Major League scouts. Players for both events are selected by a vote of coaches and media members from the Great Plains Division, with each team having at least one representative.

Flock Members have first access to tickets for the event. Tickets for the general public will be available at a later date. The general public can sign up for notifications via email about the All-Star Game at larksbaseball.com.