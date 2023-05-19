BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The senior athletes selected to play in the 2023 SCHEELS Softball All-Star Series has been announced.
Players are selected by coaches from across the state nominating senior student-athletes from their own team for the SCHEELS Softball All-Star Series.
Once the nomination period is complete, each coach statewide has an opportunity to vote for the senior nominees in their region. North Dakota Softball All Stars tabulates the votes and sets the rosters.
Check out the rosters below:
West All-Star Roster
|Player
|High School
|Baylee Berg
|Dickinson
|Berkley Selzler
|Velva-Drake/Anamoose
|Brecken Bieber
|Beulah
|Caitlyn Dannenfelzer
|Bismarck
|Daisy Sparrow
|Central McLean
|Delani Tweed
|Bottineau
|Ellie Braaten
|Renville County
|Garbriella Bird
|Century
|Kaelyn Bachmeier
|Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark
|Kirsten Galloway
|Minot
|Megan Weisbeck
|Legacy
|Olivia Passa
|Velva-Drake/Anamoose
|Taylor Christensen
|Beulah
East All-Star Roster
|Player
|High School
|Autumn McGough
|Sheyenne
|Avery Mohr
|Fargo Davies
|Azahna Luschen
|Shanley
|Catie Sinner
|Central Cass
|Elizabeth Nuelle
|Grand Forks Red River
|Emma Johnson
|West Fargo
|Grace Undem
|Valley City
|Jada Nelson
|Valley City
|Kyra Narum
|Sheyenne
|Mara Lick
|West Fargo
|Olivia Dick
|Thompson
|Serrina Klose
|Hillsboro-Central Valley
|Tori Richter
|Central Cass
Games 1 and 2 of the series will be played in West Fargo on June 5 before heading to Bismarck Legacy for the Skills Competition and Game 3.