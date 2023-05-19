BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The senior athletes selected to play in the 2023 SCHEELS Softball All-Star Series has been announced.

Players are selected by coaches from across the state nominating senior student-athletes from their own team for the SCHEELS Softball All-Star Series.

Once the nomination period is complete, each coach statewide has an opportunity to vote for the senior nominees in their region. North Dakota Softball All Stars tabulates the votes and sets the rosters.

Check out the rosters below:

West All-Star Roster

Player High School Baylee Berg Dickinson Berkley Selzler Velva-Drake/Anamoose Brecken Bieber Beulah Caitlyn Dannenfelzer Bismarck Daisy Sparrow Central McLean Delani Tweed Bottineau Ellie Braaten Renville County Garbriella Bird Century Kaelyn Bachmeier Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark Kirsten Galloway Minot Megan Weisbeck Legacy Olivia Passa Velva-Drake/Anamoose Taylor Christensen Beulah Coaches: Katie Kulzer Yetterboe (Washburn/Center Stanton) and Kyle Christensen (Beulah)

East All-Star Roster

Player High School Autumn McGough Sheyenne Avery Mohr Fargo Davies Azahna Luschen Shanley Catie Sinner Central Cass Elizabeth Nuelle Grand Forks Red River Emma Johnson West Fargo Grace Undem Valley City Jada Nelson Valley City Kyra Narum Sheyenne Mara Lick West Fargo Olivia Dick Thompson Serrina Klose Hillsboro-Central Valley Tori Richter Central Cass Coaches: Anthony Myer (Northern Cass) and Michael Finch (Shanley)

Games 1 and 2 of the series will be played in West Fargo on June 5 before heading to Bismarck Legacy for the Skills Competition and Game 3.