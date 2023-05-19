BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The senior athletes selected to play in the 2023 SCHEELS Softball All-Star Series has been announced.

Players are selected by coaches from across the state nominating senior student-athletes from their own team for the SCHEELS Softball All-Star Series.

Once the nomination period is complete, each coach statewide has an opportunity to vote for the senior nominees in their region. North Dakota Softball All Stars tabulates the votes and sets the rosters.

Check out the rosters below:

West All-Star Roster

PlayerHigh School
Baylee BergDickinson
Berkley SelzlerVelva-Drake/Anamoose
Brecken BieberBeulah
Caitlyn DannenfelzerBismarck
Daisy SparrowCentral McLean
Delani TweedBottineau
Ellie BraatenRenville County
Garbriella BirdCentury
Kaelyn BachmeierDes Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark
Kirsten GallowayMinot
Megan WeisbeckLegacy
Olivia PassaVelva-Drake/Anamoose
Taylor ChristensenBeulah
Coaches: Katie Kulzer Yetterboe (Washburn/Center Stanton) and Kyle Christensen (Beulah)

East All-Star Roster

PlayerHigh School
Autumn McGoughSheyenne
Avery MohrFargo Davies
Azahna LuschenShanley
Catie SinnerCentral Cass
Elizabeth NuelleGrand Forks Red River
Emma JohnsonWest Fargo
Grace UndemValley City
Jada NelsonValley City
Kyra NarumSheyenne
Mara LickWest Fargo
Olivia DickThompson
Serrina KloseHillsboro-Central Valley
Tori RichterCentral Cass
Coaches: Anthony Myer (Northern Cass) and Michael Finch (Shanley)

Games 1 and 2 of the series will be played in West Fargo on June 5 before heading to Bismarck Legacy for the Skills Competition and Game 3.