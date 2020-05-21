39ers ready for summer ball

The Velva 39ers baseball team is ready to hit the field. After missing out on the high school season the 39ers like many class “B” teams will play in an independent league this summer. Team manager Brent Engebretson said that it was hard to hear the season could be cancelled a couple of months ago. “We were really upset at first especially when they were saying that in March they are canceling the summer and we were pretty upset” said Engebretson.

Players like Ricky Gonzales were particularly upset because he was losing the only sport he played in. “I was really bummed because baseball is the only sport I play and I’ve been waiting for awhile to get on the field with my friends” said Gonzales. The players haven’t been sitting idly waiting with many of them still getting in any type of workout. “Stay active” said Gunnar Mogen, “I lift and try not to spend much time sitting on the couch but that’s about it.”

The ultimate goal is to get a state title but first things first which means just getting on the diamond. “Play baseball this summer, we just want to play” said Engebretson. We’ve been sitting around since March 10th give or take and our kids need something to do and beautiful weather and my field never looked better.”

