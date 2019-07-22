The 49th Annual State Fair Softball Tournament kicked off this weekend.

Men’s and Women’s teams gathered from across the state for the two-day tournament at Minot’s South Hill Complex.

Players say it’s exciting to have another chance for friendly competition.

“Getting these tournaments in is a lot of fun since people are in town for the State Fair anyway,” says Minot’s Tyrel Erickson. “Then it’s kind of nice. It works out pretty good.”

“The best thing is just kind of hanging out with the guys and getting to spend a night having fun competing a little bit,” Merchants Powers Lake’s Seth Wisthoff says. “It doesn’t get too competitive, usually. But having fun and being able to go out and run around a little bit.”