BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northwoods League has officially announced its All-Star rosters ahead of the 2023 Great Plains All-Star Game that will be held at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark in Bismarck on August 1 at 7:05 p.m. CST.

Locally, the Bismarck Larks will have five players representing the Great Plains West in the All-Star game:

Nick Oakley, 2B : .393 Batting Average this season

: .393 Batting Average this season Ben Rosengard, SS : .301 Batting Average this season

: .301 Batting Average this season Jackson Beaman, OF : 10 Home Runs this season (T-1st in the Northwoods League)

: 10 Home Runs this season (T-1st in the Northwoods League) Jack Herring, OF : .355 Batting Average this season

: .355 Batting Average this season Brad Helton, RHP: 30 Strikeouts this season

The Minot Hot Tots in their inaugural season had one player selected to participate, Drew Woodcox, OF, who’s batting .333 this season.

The game will air on ESPNU with former Northwoods League Studio Host and current Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Chris Vosters on the call along with former Los Angeles Dodgers GM Dan Evans and Larks broadcaster, Dominick Liacone.

A Home Run Challenge is also set to happen the day before the All-Star game at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on July 31.

Check out the full list of All-Stars right here.