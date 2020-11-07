9-Man Football: Beach sees it’s best season not ending in Cavalier

The Beach Buccaneers are playing in a game no team in program history has ever played in before, the State semifinal.

Beach is just a win over Cavalier away from making the title game as a four seed. Head Coach Mike Zier has been confident that his team is playing it’s best football now, especially when it comes to the defense.

“Well a couple things that really helped us is that we got healthy towards the end of the season, which is nice,” says head coach Mike Zier. “We haven’t given up a defensive touchdown in two playoff games. So when you do that, although we had some stupid boneheaded special teams plays today, but when you don’t give up offensive touchdowns to the other team, things are going to go good for you.”