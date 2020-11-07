9-Man Football: Beach sees it’s best season not ending in Cavalier

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Beach Buccaneers are playing in a game no team in program history has ever played in before, the State semifinal.

Beach is just a win over Cavalier away from making the title game as a four seed. Head Coach Mike Zier has been confident that his team is playing it’s best football now, especially when it comes to the defense.

“Well a couple things that really helped us is that we got healthy towards the end of the season, which is nice,” says head coach Mike Zier. “We haven’t given up a defensive touchdown in two playoff games. So when you do that, although we had some stupid boneheaded special teams plays today, but when you don’t give up offensive touchdowns to the other team, things are going to go good for you.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Beach Football

Linton-HMB Football

Bishop Ryan Football

Class B Volleyball

Playoff Football

Lee Family Update

Dave Thompson

Friday, November 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 11-6-20

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 6

NDC NOV 6

Turkey Trot

High School Volleyball

Mandan Football

St. Mary's Football

SYSK: Jake Thrailkill

Turtle Mountain COVID Exec Orders

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss