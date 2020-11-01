9-Man football: Beach upsets Kidder County; Linton-HMB shuts out TGU

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Beach Buccaneers made school history Saturday advancing to the semifinal round of the 9-man playoffs for the first time ever. The Buccaneers defeated defending state champions Kidder County 20-12.

The Buccaneers will travel to face Cavalier next Saturday.

It was business as usual for the Linton-HMB Lions who slowly depleted TGU’s defense en route to a 34-0 win. The Lions rushed for more than 300 yards with two touchdowns on the ground coming from Trey Jacob who broke the Lions’ single season rushing record.

The Lions will travel to face LaMoure-Litchville/Marion next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Class AA Playoffs

Class A Playoffs

9-Man playoffs

Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Halloween alternatives

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-31-20

Robert One Minute 10-31

Trick-or-treating in 2020

Outdoor haunted house for a cause

When to expect election results

COVID-19 ND Watch 10-31-20

Class B Volleyball

Class AAA Football

Friday, October 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cyber Plan

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/30

Your complete weekend forecast

National Day Calendar: Candy Corn Day

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss