9-Man football: Beach upsets Kidder County; Linton-HMB shuts out TGU

The Beach Buccaneers made school history Saturday advancing to the semifinal round of the 9-man playoffs for the first time ever. The Buccaneers defeated defending state champions Kidder County 20-12.

The Buccaneers will travel to face Cavalier next Saturday.

It was business as usual for the Linton-HMB Lions who slowly depleted TGU’s defense en route to a 34-0 win. The Lions rushed for more than 300 yards with two touchdowns on the ground coming from Trey Jacob who broke the Lions’ single season rushing record.

The Lions will travel to face LaMoure-Litchville/Marion next Saturday.