9-Man Football: New Salem-Almont and Bottineau advance to semifinals

The New Salem-Almont Holsteins and Bottineau Braves both punched a ticket to the Class 9B semifinals on Saturday with home wins.

The No. 2 Holsteins defeated Divide County at home 52-24 to maintain their perfect record. The Holsteins trailed 24-22 at the half, but their defense played lights out in a second half shutout.

Bottineau got its second playoff win in program history over Nelson County winning by a score of 20-6.

Other 9B Scores:

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (42), Grant county-Flasher (22)
Cavalier (14), Surrey (8)

