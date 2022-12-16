Bishop Ryan Boys Basketball won its first game of the season over Hazen, and the Lions could be a force in Region Six once again.

The team finished in fourth place at the state tournament just across the street from the school last season.

Brady Feller is their top returning scorer after reaching the 1,000 career points mark last season. The forward now fills a leadership role as a senior.

“It’s important to show the younger guys we have coming through that this how it should be done and be a good example,” Feller said.

“He does it all. He’s a big kid, he can shoot from anywhere, obviously getting into the paint is one of his strong suits. He’s just tough down low too for a guard/forward. When you have a big guard like that that can rebound for you, it helps a lot,” Head Coach Brody Bosch said.

Last year’s result paired with senior forward Conner Thompson’s return from a torn ACL are reasons for optimism this season.

“Being at the state tournament will give this group a lot of confidence coming into the year. Hopefully, we can have a faster start than we did last year and just pick up on all of those things a lot quicker. The biggest thing is just going to be our confidence should be there,” Bosch said.

“I think with getting another guy back we hadn’t had last year due to injury, we’re going to be a pretty solid team and we work hard, so I think we’re ready for anyone,” Feller said.

The Lions aren’t scheduled to play again until December 28th when they’ll see Thompson at the MSU Dome at around 3:30.