A closer look at the new BSC men’s basketball coach Jim Jeske

Jim Jeske is a familiar name to those in the Bismarck basketball world, and now he’s back coaching again — this time at the college ranks.

In a press conference Friday, Buster Gilliss made the announcement that he would be stepping down as head coach for the Bismarck State College Men’s basketball team.

“I think I’ve put in my hours and my miles and I’ve been very fortunate,” said Athletic Director Gilliss. “I’ve had really good bosses over the years no matter what levels or where I’ve been. And I’ve also been fortunate that they didn’t tap me on the shoulder and tell me to go.”

Looking for a new candidate, Gilliss has turned to a familiar face, former assistant Jeske. Jeske last coached for the Century Girls team in the mid-2000s, but he knows that this job will be much different.

“In high school, you got to take what you had on the court,” said head coach Jeske. “But I think for the most part you try to recruit some of those kids that you really that really think that match up with what you want to do.”

In six seasons, Jeske earned two state coach of the year awards, and currently holds a career record of 269-121. Jeske hopes to bring balance to the Mystics, putting an emphasis on defense in the half court.

“If anybody knows me, it’s the passion and the intensity just to put a winning product on the court,” Jeske said. “Try to be able to match up better and with that comes recruiting. There’s some times where you just have to play a style of defense because of who you have and I think next year, we’ll just probably be better at what we can do.”

Jeske hopes to get on the recruiting trail soon. More than that, staying in the moment, knowing that he should enjoy that he gets one more chance to coach.

“I think the biggest thing is that I regretted is, way back when, is I know I’ll have a lot more fun with this,” said Jeske. “So knowing that this will be my last coaching stint, I just want to enjoy it and have fun with it.”

