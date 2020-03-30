A hockey stick and a unicycle: how the Curl sisters are staying in hockey shape

On a sunny afternoon, you may see something unusual in North Bismarck; Brenna Curl playing hockey on a unicycle.

“And I just thought, why not challenge myself,” said Brenna. “And try and add a little twist and so I picked up the hockey stick and tried it out.”

Brenna started playing hockey at a young age; a sport that has been a part of the family for a long time.

“You know, all my siblings play,” said Brenna. “And we’ve always gone out in the backyard rink ever since I was a little kid and just competed and I’ve really learned to love it.”

Brenna is the younger sister of Britta Curl, a national champion and a winter Olympic hockey hopeful. But this is a skill the younger sister has a leg up on.

“I don’t know. I’m kind of stubborn,” said Britta. “I’m not a huge fan of things I’m not good at right away. So, I tried a couple times and I look pretty stupid and I kind of gave up on that.”

“I mean, maybe this is not the best for actual hockey,” said Brenna. “But it’s fun to try it out and maybe build my athletism all around but I try and stick handle and shoot pucks as much as I can.”

Britta has taken notice of how good her sister has gotten at hockey.

“You know as the years go by, she’s always playing us older siblings,” said Britta. “And kind of giving us a run for our money so I’m really excited to see where she goes.”

Brenna always looks up to her older sister, knowing that what Britta does, can be a glimpse into her own future.

“She’s obviously my biggest role model,” said Brenna. “And she really motivates me to try and succeed at everything I do. And she’s paved the path for me so I know what I can do if I want to play hockey in the future.”

Brenna will be a freshman next winter and will be a welcome addition to the Bismarck Blizzard program.

