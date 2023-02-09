(KXNET) — After big news came yesterday that the NDHSAA has approved a move to a three-class basketball system starting next season, the next question on the minds of many is which teams will be in which divisions?
In their accepted proposal, the NDHSAA laid out what the divisions would most likely look like come the Fall of the 2023-2024 season.
According to NDHSAA board member Guy Fridley, these are not official, as schools will have the opportunity to opt up or down in the coming months.
When asked how that process would work on approving teams moving up or down, Fridley said that “there’s going to have to be some things where success factors in there in terms of, have they won in previous years? Just because they’re 8-8 and not going to the state tournament doesn’t mean they should be able to opt down.”
The layout in the accepted proposal states the following:
- Division AA – Enrollment of 650+: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022.
- Public and non-public schools located within a Division AA school district with 400 or more students shall be placed in Division A.
- Division A – Enrollment of 162.5 – 649 students: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022.
- Public and non-public schools located within a Division AA school district with 100-399 students shall be placed in Division A.
- Division B – Enrollment below 162.5 students: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022.
Using this framework, the NDHSAA was able to compile a projected look at how the divisions would shake out:
Division AA
|East Region
|West Region
|West Fargo
|Minot
|West Fargo Sheyenne
|Bismarck Legacy
|Fargo Davies
|Bismarck Century
|Grand Forks Central
|Williston
|Grand Forks Red River
|Bismarck
|Fargo North
|Mandan
|Fargo South
|Dickinson
|West Fargo Horace**
|Jamestown
|Shanley*
|St. Mary’s*
|Minot North** – 2024-2025
Division A
|Region 1
|Region 2
|Region 3
|Region 4
|Wahpeton
|Devils Lake
|Turtle Mountain
|Watford City
|Valley City
|Grafton
|New Town
|Standing Rock
|Central Cass
|Four Winds/Minnewaukan
|Dunseith
|Beulah
|Kindred
|Hillsboro/Central Valley
|Stanley
|Heart River
|Lisbon
|Carrington
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|Killdeer
|Northern Cass
|Thompson
|Bottineau
|Hazen
|Oak Grove
|Rugby
|Shiloh Christian*
|Wyndmere-Lidgerwood/Hankinson (Girls only)
|Nedrose
|Dickinson Trinity*
|South Prairie/Max (Girls only)
Division B
Region 1
|District 1
|District 2
|Wyndmere/Lidgerwood (Boys)
|Linton-HMB
|Maple River
|Ellendale
|Enderlin
|Kidder County
|Hankinson (Boys)
|Napoleon/G-S
|Richland
|Strasburg/Zeeland
|Oakes
|South Border
|Tri-State
|M-P-B
|Barnes County North
|LaMoure/L-M
|Sargent County
|Edgeley/Kulm/M
Region 2
|District 3
|District 4
|Drayton/V-E
|New Rockford-Sheyenne
|Cavalier
|Benson Co.
|North Prairie
|Lakota (Boys)
|North Border
|Warwick
|St. John
|Dakota Prairie (Boys)
|North Star
|Larimore
|Langdon-E-M
|Griggs/Midkota
|Park River – FL
|May-Port-CG
|Midway/Minto
|Hatton/Northwood
Region 3
|District 5
|District 6
|Hettinger-Scranton
|Mandaree
|New England
|New Salem-Almont
|Beach
|Garrison
|Solen
|Wilton/Wing
|Grant Co./Mott-Regent
|Center-Stanton
|Richardton-Taylor
|Washburn
|Glen Ullin-Hebron
|Central McLean
|Flasher
|Max (Boys)
|Bowman County
|White Shield
|South Prairie (Boys)
Region 4
|District 7
|District 8
|Divide County
|Glenburn
|Parshall/NSP
|Drake-Anamoose
|Trinity Christian
|Velva
|Trenton
|Our Redeemers
|Alexander
|Mohall-L-S
|Tioga
|L&C-Berthold
|Ray
|Westhope/Newburg
|Kenmare/Bowbells
|TGU
|Powers Lake-Burke Co.
|Harvey/Wells Co.
|L&C-North Shore (Girls)
|Bishop Ryan
|Surrey
There is currently no deadline for when the official division layouts will be announced and the NDHSAA board will hold a reclassification meeting for the divisions before the 2025-2026 season.