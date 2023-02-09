(KXNET) — After big news came yesterday that the NDHSAA has approved a move to a three-class basketball system starting next season, the next question on the minds of many is which teams will be in which divisions?

In their accepted proposal, the NDHSAA laid out what the divisions would most likely look like come the Fall of the 2023-2024 season.

According to NDHSAA board member Guy Fridley, these are not official, as schools will have the opportunity to opt up or down in the coming months.

When asked how that process would work on approving teams moving up or down, Fridley said that “there’s going to have to be some things where success factors in there in terms of, have they won in previous years? Just because they’re 8-8 and not going to the state tournament doesn’t mean they should be able to opt down.”

The layout in the accepted proposal states the following:

  • Division AA – Enrollment of 650+: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022.
    • Public and non-public schools located within a Division AA school district with 400 or more students shall be placed in Division A.
  • Division A – Enrollment of 162.5 – 649 students: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022.
    • Public and non-public schools located within a Division AA school district with 100-399 students shall be placed in Division A.
  • Division B – Enrollment below 162.5 students: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022.

Using this framework, the NDHSAA was able to compile a projected look at how the divisions would shake out:

Division AA

East RegionWest Region
West FargoMinot
West Fargo SheyenneBismarck Legacy
Fargo DaviesBismarck Century
Grand Forks CentralWilliston
Grand Forks Red RiverBismarck
Fargo NorthMandan
Fargo SouthDickinson
West Fargo Horace**Jamestown
Shanley*St. Mary’s*
Minot North** – 2024-2025
*Petition Up, **Located in AA School District

Division A

Region 1Region 2Region 3Region 4
WahpetonDevils LakeTurtle MountainWatford City
Valley CityGraftonNew TownStanding Rock
Central CassFour Winds/MinnewaukanDunseithBeulah
KindredHillsboro/Central ValleyStanleyHeart River
LisbonCarringtonDes Lacs-BurlingtonKilldeer
Northern CassThompsonBottineauHazen
Oak GroveRugbyShiloh Christian*
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood/Hankinson (Girls only)NedroseDickinson Trinity*
South Prairie/Max (Girls only)
*Located in AA School District

Division B

Region 1

District 1District 2
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood (Boys)Linton-HMB
Maple RiverEllendale
EnderlinKidder County
Hankinson (Boys)Napoleon/G-S
RichlandStrasburg/Zeeland
OakesSouth Border
Tri-StateM-P-B
Barnes County NorthLaMoure/L-M
Sargent CountyEdgeley/Kulm/M

Region 2

District 3District 4
Drayton/V-ENew Rockford-Sheyenne
CavalierBenson Co.
North PrairieLakota (Boys)
North BorderWarwick
St. JohnDakota Prairie (Boys)
North StarLarimore
Langdon-E-MGriggs/Midkota
Park River – FLMay-Port-CG
Midway/MintoHatton/Northwood

Region 3

District 5District 6
Hettinger-ScrantonMandaree
New EnglandNew Salem-Almont
BeachGarrison
SolenWilton/Wing
Grant Co./Mott-RegentCenter-Stanton
Richardton-TaylorWashburn
Glen Ullin-HebronCentral McLean
FlasherMax (Boys)
Bowman CountyWhite Shield
South Prairie (Boys)

Region 4

District 7District 8
Divide CountyGlenburn
Parshall/NSPDrake-Anamoose
Trinity ChristianVelva
TrentonOur Redeemers
AlexanderMohall-L-S
TiogaL&C-Berthold
RayWesthope/Newburg
Kenmare/BowbellsTGU
Powers Lake-Burke Co.Harvey/Wells Co.
L&C-North Shore (Girls)Bishop Ryan
Surrey

There is currently no deadline for when the official division layouts will be announced and the NDHSAA board will hold a reclassification meeting for the divisions before the 2025-2026 season.