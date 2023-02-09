(KXNET) — After big news came yesterday that the NDHSAA has approved a move to a three-class basketball system starting next season, the next question on the minds of many is which teams will be in which divisions?

In their accepted proposal, the NDHSAA laid out what the divisions would most likely look like come the Fall of the 2023-2024 season.

According to NDHSAA board member Guy Fridley, these are not official, as schools will have the opportunity to opt up or down in the coming months.

When asked how that process would work on approving teams moving up or down, Fridley said that “there’s going to have to be some things where success factors in there in terms of, have they won in previous years? Just because they’re 8-8 and not going to the state tournament doesn’t mean they should be able to opt down.”

The layout in the accepted proposal states the following:

Division AA – Enrollment of 650+: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022. Public and non-public schools located within a Division AA school district with 400 or more students shall be placed in Division A.

– Enrollment of 650+: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022. Division A – Enrollment of 162.5 – 649 students: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022. Public and non-public schools located within a Division AA school district with 100-399 students shall be placed in Division A.

– Enrollment of 162.5 – 649 students: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022. Division B – Enrollment below 162.5 students: Calculated using the average of grade 9-12 enrollments in the Fall of 2021 and Fall of 2022.

Using this framework, the NDHSAA was able to compile a projected look at how the divisions would shake out:

Division AA

East Region West Region West Fargo Minot West Fargo Sheyenne Bismarck Legacy Fargo Davies Bismarck Century Grand Forks Central Williston Grand Forks Red River Bismarck Fargo North Mandan Fargo South Dickinson West Fargo Horace** Jamestown Shanley* St. Mary’s* Minot North** – 2024-2025 *Petition Up, **Located in AA School District

Division A

Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 4 Wahpeton Devils Lake Turtle Mountain Watford City Valley City Grafton New Town Standing Rock Central Cass Four Winds/Minnewaukan Dunseith Beulah Kindred Hillsboro/Central Valley Stanley Heart River Lisbon Carrington Des Lacs-Burlington Killdeer Northern Cass Thompson Bottineau Hazen Oak Grove Rugby Shiloh Christian* Wyndmere-Lidgerwood/Hankinson (Girls only) Nedrose Dickinson Trinity* South Prairie/Max (Girls only) *Located in AA School District

Division B

Region 1

District 1 District 2 Wyndmere/Lidgerwood (Boys) Linton-HMB Maple River Ellendale Enderlin Kidder County Hankinson (Boys) Napoleon/G-S Richland Strasburg/Zeeland Oakes South Border Tri-State M-P-B Barnes County North LaMoure/L-M Sargent County Edgeley/Kulm/M

Region 2

District 3 District 4 Drayton/V-E New Rockford-Sheyenne Cavalier Benson Co. North Prairie Lakota (Boys) North Border Warwick St. John Dakota Prairie (Boys) North Star Larimore Langdon-E-M Griggs/Midkota Park River – FL May-Port-CG Midway/Minto Hatton/Northwood

Region 3

District 5 District 6 Hettinger-Scranton Mandaree New England New Salem-Almont Beach Garrison Solen Wilton/Wing Grant Co./Mott-Regent Center-Stanton Richardton-Taylor Washburn Glen Ullin-Hebron Central McLean Flasher Max (Boys) Bowman County White Shield South Prairie (Boys)

Region 4

District 7 District 8 Divide County Glenburn Parshall/NSP Drake-Anamoose Trinity Christian Velva Trenton Our Redeemers Alexander Mohall-L-S Tioga L&C-Berthold Ray Westhope/Newburg Kenmare/Bowbells TGU Powers Lake-Burke Co. Harvey/Wells Co. L&C-North Shore (Girls) Bishop Ryan Surrey

There is currently no deadline for when the official division layouts will be announced and the NDHSAA board will hold a reclassification meeting for the divisions before the 2025-2026 season.