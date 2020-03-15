A look back: Century girls complete perfect season for 2019 title

With the state championships grinding to a halt, it’s time to look back at last year, when the 2019 Century Patriot girls completed their perfect season to win the basketball title.

Century led for most of the game, and pulled away in the end with great defense, winning over Devils Lake by a score of 69-61.

“I’m so proud of the girls,” says head coach Ron Metz. “And the way they had themselves composed and then just got some things done there in the last six minutes.”

“I think we came out a little timid,” says Lauren Ware. “But once we got at halftime our coach said come in an play confident and just play our game and that’s what we did in the second half and it turned out really well for us.”