ACHA Hockey Tournament: UMary and Dakota College at Bottineau men, Minot State women win; Williston State falls

Day two of the ACHA National hockey tournaments was a successful one for North Dakota teams.
The University of Mary and Dakota College at Bottineau men’s teams both won to push their records to 2-0 in the tournament. Minot State’s women rebounded with a win to make their tournament record 1-1. Williston State College’s men also have a 1-1 record after falling on Friday.
Final Scores:
ACHA Men’s Division II
University of Mary (3), University of Providence (1)
Dakota College at Bottineau (7), ETBU (2)
Williston State College (1), Iowa State (3)
ACHA Women’s Division I
Minot State (3), Midland University (2)