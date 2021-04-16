ACHA Hockey Tournament: UMary and Dakota College at Bottineau men, Minot State women win; Williston State falls

Day two of the ACHA National hockey tournaments was a successful one for North Dakota teams.

The University of Mary and Dakota College at Bottineau men’s teams both won to push their records to 2-0 in the tournament. Minot State’s women rebounded with a win to make their tournament record 1-1. Williston State College’s men also have a 1-1 record after falling on Friday.

Final Scores:

ACHA Men’s Division II

University of Mary (3), University of Providence (1)

Dakota College at Bottineau (7), ETBU (2)

Williston State College (1), Iowa State (3)

ACHA Women’s Division I

Minot State (3), Midland University (2)