After the Whistle: Linton-HMB’s new rushing record is bigger than one man

Team work has paid off for the Linton-HMB Lions this season in a big way. Earning a bid to the Dakota Bowl, and accomplishing a new school record.

Lions running back Trey Jacob set the single season rushing yards record for the Lions gaining over 1,900 yards already this season, and he still has one more game to go. Jacob says the accomplishment is about more than just himself.

“It means a lot to me, and I think it means a lot to our linemen,” Jacob said. “I know coach said earlier to them that he wanted to get this record, and after every game they’re like ‘how many yards you got?’ Then when I get in the end zone they’re coming down and running just jumping on me. It’s just a really good feeling.”

The Lions play Cavalier in the Dakota Bowl on Friday.

