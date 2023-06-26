BISMARCK, N.D. — One man in Mandan has a love for one car company.

“That’s why I like these old Dodges, you know,” John Gartner Jr. says. “See how fast that started? Purrs like a kitten.”

A love for Dodge cars runs deep in the Gartner family, dating back to the 1950s.

“Back then it was just different, you know,” he says. “Like the Dodge slogan was Dodge different, you know, and everybody had a Chevy. Everybody had a Camaro. Everybody had a Mustang. Chevy pickup was a dime a dozen. I was the only one back then.”

For John Gartner Jr., after growing up around the Dodge brand. He started collecting vintage cars that’s turned into a collection of over 50 vehicles.

“I’m the one that kind of took it to another level but I guess my dad always had old dodge pickups and stuff when I was growing up and I just kind of liked them,” Gartner adds. “And then I bought my first one at 14 and it just started growing from there. When I was the only one driving around with an old Dodge pickup like that, and then all of a sudden, hey, my uncle’s got one over here. This guy’s got one on his farm and then I just started gobbling them up back in the 90s when they weren’t really worth anything.”

Gartner still owns the pickup he bought when he was 14 and still drives it. He says it’s his favorite car out of his entire collection.

“My dad and I were at a race down in South Dakota and the guy, well, he didn’t have it for sale, but he was pitting next to us and I’m like I gotta have that thing,” Gartner says. “And I still remember working every day to pay for it, you know, because it was a lot of money back then. I paid $2,000 in 1992. And to be honest, that’s one of the most expensive ones I’ve ever bought. I still got it. I still drive it. It’s been through a lot with me and never let me down.”

When it comes to collecting these vintage cars, he compares it to treasure hunting.

“It’s like what’s around the next corner you know, you always catch a whim or there might be one over here or my buddies seen one over here and then you go you know, go knocking on doors or asking around or you get a photo of it,” he says. “I got an idea what I want to do with all of them. I’ll probably have to live to be 1,000 to get them done. But you know, that’s what keeps me going every day and gets me up and go to work and that’s what I live for.”

With the treasure hunting mentality, he focuses on the original and rare vehicles to add to his collection.

“The odd balls, you know, like this whole pick up here, you know, you’ll never see another one like that,” Gartner says. “Or this old cab over here. This camper that’s beautiful, you know and just when you find it like that. Just unmolested, nice running, driving, I need it’s like there’s no nothing better than that.”

With his large number of vehicles, Gartner never thought that he would have the collection he has today.

“I never imagined because it’s been a lot of work,” Gartner adds. “And it’s still fun. I don’t really like to spend a bunch of money on stuff so when you find them at a reasonable price you gobble them up and going on the adventure and like every vehicle here, I can remember how I paid for him and what I had to do to buy them.”

Not only does he collect cars, but Gartner also races.

“My dad,” Gartner says. “He was racing when I was little. His dad raced. So, his dad was kind of the same way. Everybody was raised in Fords back then. And they started racing the Chevy. Like I said, my dad raced. So then when he got auto racing, right when I was out of high school, I started racing in ’96 and I’ve been racing ever since.”

One of the most special things about Gartner’s Dodge collection is being able to share it with his daughter.

“She comes down with me already and she loves anything with a motor she’ll ride on, you know,” Gartner adds. “If I started up that snowblower or my forklift or my lawnmower, she’s right on there. There’s a lot of times she comes down here and all’s we do is ride around and motorcycling four-wheeler and, but she tells me she wants to race already. So, she’s pretty convinced that she’s gonna do it. Getting to share that with her and, you know, making memories like that that I’m just tickled pink that I get to do that.”

Gartner has no plans to ever stop adding to his collection and doing what he loves.