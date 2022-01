A 26-year-old Williston man was arrested on Sunday after police say he was walking around with a gun, shot the lock off a front door and attempted to break into the home.

A resident on Cottonwood Street in Lukenbill Estates reported to police that a man with a gun knocked on their front door but walked away, according to the Williams County Sheriff's Office. About 10 minutes later, a resident on Charleston Street reported a man used a gun to shoot the lock off the front door of their home. He tried to make entry but wasn't successful.