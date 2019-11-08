Aggies prepare for Lions

The Velva Aggies will play their final and biggest game of the season on Saturday as they host Bishop Ryan in a class “A” semi-final football matchup. The Aggies are looking for their first trip to the Dakota Bowl since the 2010 season.
by: Mike ElmPosted: / Updated:
The Velva Aggies will play their final and biggest game of the season on Saturday as they host Bishop Ryan in a class “A” semi-final football matchup. The Aggies are looking for their first trip to the Dakota Bowl since the 2010 season.