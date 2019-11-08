Aggies prepare for Lions

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Velva Aggies will play their final and biggest game of the season on Saturday as they host Bishop Ryan in a class “A” semi-final football matchup. The Aggies are looking for their first trip to the Dakota Bowl since the 2010 season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

U-Mary vs Concordia

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Concordia"

Turtle Mountain vs Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain vs Legacy"

No More Bells

Thumbnail for the video titled "No More Bells"

Simle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Simle"

Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Calvin Grinnell"

Williston Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Schools"

Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans"

Lincoln PD Hit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD Hit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

Veteran Bottle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Bottle"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/7"

Kmart

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kmart"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

GSI Charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charges"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7"

A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge