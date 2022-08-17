FARGO, ND (KXNET) — For the first time ever, North Dakota State football fans will now officially be able to purchase alcohol at the FargoDome for Bison football games.

According to NDSU, beer and seltzers will be available at concession stands at football games this upcoming season and allowed in all seating sections around the dome.

The university also released a Fan Code of Conduct page that specifically highlights the new rules for Alcohol Management:

The maximum number of drinks a person can order at once is 2

The maximum cup size for a drink is 22 oz.

The cut-off period for alcohol purchases is the end of the 3rd Quarter

It is also mentioned on the page that no liquor will be sold at games and that fans should drink responsibly and pace their drinking. Drinking laws, including underage drinking, will be strictly enforced.

NDSU stated that fans who choose not to adhere to the Code of Conduct will be subject to penalties including, but not limited to, removal without refund, revocation of season tickets, and/or prevention from attending future games. They may also be in violation of local ordinances resulting in possible arrest and prosecution.

The team’s first home game is scheduled for September 3rd at 2:00 p.m. when they host Drake.