All eyes on Trinity’s Abbey Kubas to lead the Titans before leaving for NDSU

Abbey Kubas has grown up in the gym with a pair of sneakers on her feet and a basketball always in her hand.

“My mom taught me as I was growing up and that’s just kind of what I’ve done like everyday and I worked hard on it,” Kubas said. “It was always in my head. I think freshman year is when I kind of knew ‘yeah I want to do this for quite a while.'”

Kubas will have at least four more years on the court after signing with NDSU. When she steps on campus in the fall, she will join both her parents and brothers as part of the Bison family

“It kind of just felt like home honestly,” Kubas said. “My two brothers go there. That wasn’t my main factor in deciding. I’ve just been around their culture so much, and I know that they have a winning culture and that’s mainly why I chose to go there.”

Before she takes her talents to Fargo the senior forward has her eyes set on a state tournament appearance, and she’s doing what it takes to lead the Titans there.

“As a coach you can tell them stuff, but sometimes it helps to have it from a peer,” Ernst said. “Especially a peer they look up to. Then, just for her to have the confidence to step up, to know exactly what we need to correct and to step up and say it, and then for the kids to listen to her. It just shows kind of the camaraderie they have as a group.”

Head Coach Trevor Ernst says Kubas’ work ethic is unmatched, which is a big reason that she could finish her high school career with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

“There’s really not any body out here that’s going to work harder than her day in and day out whether it’s a practice on a random Wednesday or Thursday, or if it’s the first day of the season, or if it’s the day before a big game,” Ernst said. “You know, it’s always the same. It’s intense.”

The energy remains the same as Kubas focuses on today as a Titan while looking forward to next season with the Bison.

“I’m very excited for this season, and I know even after this season I’ll be able to continue my career so it’s just very exciting,” Kubas said.

Kubas and the Titans are 2-1 on the season. They’ll return to the court Tuesday against Wilton-Wing.