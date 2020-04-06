Andrew Miller a postseason standout for the Bobcats

The Bismarck Bobcats are raking in postseason awards, and they’re led in that category by rookie goalie Andrew Miller.

Miller was the only Bobcat named to the All-Central division team. He also earned goalie of the year honors for the division. Just last week Miller was named to the NAHL All-Rookie first team. With all the awards rolling in Miller says he’s still focused on getting better this off season.

It’s a very big honor,” rookie goalie Andrew Miller said. “It’s definitely really cool. It’s a really good experience to be able to do that your first year. I know a lot of kids aren’t able to do that. I definitely am not going to take it for granted, and I know that I have to come back next year fighting even harder to make it.”

Miller says his biggest goals this off season are to work on staying in shape and improving his mental game.

