ATA Martial Arts reopens its doors

ATA Martial Arts is reopening its doors like many other businesses but is taking safety precautions.

“Its one of the most things in my life honestly that i do, its a way I keep my sanity. Its my exercise, my gym,” declares Student Ben Vandenberghe

“Its nice to be able to get into some sort of a routine but its not exactly our normal one. Being able to get back and see all the students and everything like that has been really nice so far,” smiles Instructor Jesse Garza.

ATA reopened Friday May 1st to start testing some of the students for a new rank.

Dan Merck “they have been working for the last couple of months at home and we want to be able to test them for rank and get their new belts on them. They have worked for them and so we were able to test about 25 or so students,” exclaims Owner Dan Merck.

They are following the strict reopening guidelines set by Governor Burgum.

“We have 100 sq. ft. for students to be in so if anyone ever moves in there squares, everyone is moving at the same time so we’re all maintaining not only a 6ft distance but a 10 at all times. We clean the mats after every class so we do one class and then we will sweep right away and then mop. We have a ten minute gap in between classes to allow students to filter in and out so there is less overlap and the mats can get cleaned,” explains Garza.

“We are avoiding contact right now,” tells Merck.

ATA is also minimizing the Jiu Jitsu, and Taekwondo class sizes

“Really change the way I’m teaching, how to do everything solo, and distance from the students has challenged me in new ways. Its been kind of exciting as well,” adds Garza.

“Even though its hasn’t been full classes, its a totally different experience. A lot more visualization and overall great to be back,” smiles, ” Vandenberghe.