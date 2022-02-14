The KX Sports Friday Night Frenzy Athlete of the Week is Beulah’s Trey Brandt; the senior guard leading the Miners to a 3-0 week record-wise, including a huge win over Bowman County on Saturday.

Brandt also put up some monster stats during those three games, including a pair of 30-plus point games. On top of that, he scored his 2000th career point and became the all-time leading scorer in Beulah history. Brandt reflects on how he’s changed going into his senior year.

“The main thing this year was my confidence,” says senior Trey Brandt. “I think last year, I kind of struggled with that maybe a little bit. And this year, I think I’ve been the most confident player on the court. Being a leader, we had a lot of younger guys coming up when we didn’t know what we were going to get all the time from them. And having them, telling them just stay the course. “