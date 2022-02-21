The Friday Night Frenzy Athlete of the week is Nolan Nenow of Jamestown, leading the Blue Jays in scoring at the WDA Tournament en route to a number 1 seed in the state tournament this week.

Nenow put up seven points on the weekend, with five goals and two assists. Jamestown found a ton of success on the power play during the tournament, which Nenow says is where the Blue Jays are most dangerous.

“Our five power-play dudes that we have out there, we have a lot of confidence in each other,” says Nenow. “We all know we can catch the puck, move the puck, shoot the puck. I feel like we do that better than any other team that we’ve played. We settle it down, we know how to break out. I feel our confidence is through the roof when that happens.”