Athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

It’s the day young athletes dream of, putting pen to paper and signing a letter of intent to play at the next level.
Notable Signings:
Bismarck – Trey Eaglestaff (UND Men’s Basketball)
Bismarck – Logan Gronberg (UND Softball)
Bismarck – Reece Vorachek (UND Soccer)
Century – Brooklyn Morris (UND Softball)
Dickinson – Taya Hopfauf (UND Softball)
Legacy – Emma Owens (Northern State Softball)
Beulah – Trey Brandt (Minot State Men’s Basketball)
Minot – MaLiah Burke (UMary Soccer)
Minot – Morgan Perrin (Minot State Soccer)
Minot – Emelea Miller (Minnesota-Moorhead Soccer)