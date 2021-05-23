Atlanta Braves recall Mandan Pitcher, Jay Flaa

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 27: Jay Flaa #77 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 27, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Jay Flaa has been called up to the majors once again, but this time not by the Baltimore Orioles. Flaa, who pitched for Mandan High School, was recently acquired off waivers from Baltimore by the Atlanta Braves and is now getting another shot to pitch in the big leagues.

Flaa has currently been working with the Braves Triple-A team the Gwinnett Stripers where he has thrown 2.2 scoreless innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Atlanta Braves take on the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon and then will be heading on the road to face the Boston Red Sox starting on Tuesday, May 25.