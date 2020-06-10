Babe Ruth Baseball: Busy night in Bismarck highlighted by Governors home opener

Local Sports

The Bismarck Governors kicked of their regular season against the Mandan Chiefs, with the offense bringing home 17 runs in their 17-3 win.

The Bismarck Representatives and Mandan A’s played earlier at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, with the Reps winning 13-3.

Over at Dwyer Field, the Hettinger-SBL Bears showcased some great defense in game one, winning 8-0, but it’s the Bismarck Capitals that returned the favor, winning 4-3.

The Buelah Cyclones paid a visit to the Bismarck 15’s, with a road sweep at Haaland, winning 16-6 and 5-2.

