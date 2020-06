The 2020 Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament is underway, with day one action around the Capital City.

Here are the scores from Friday’s games:

Bismarck A Capitals-9, Bismarck Senators-4

Bismarck A Capitals-8, Bismarck 15’s-2

Bismarck B Capitals-4, Fargo Post 400 Comets-8

Bismarck Senators-4, West Fargo Vets-13

Bismarck Representatives-13, Billings Expos A-0

Bismarck 15’s-2, West Fargo Vets-7