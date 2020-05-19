Babe Ruth Baseball in North Dakota ready to start

For the high school athletes, summer baseball will return in the first week of June.

Babe Ruth baseball will take over after the legion season has been canceled. Class AA will be made up of nine teams, including the Bismarck Govs, Mandan Chiefs, and the Dickinson Roughriders. Bismarck will be hosting an open gym starting next week for players to get back in playing shape.

“Everybody is ready to get outside and play,” says Bismarck Governors Coach Mike Skytland. “Baseball is a symbol of getting out and playing. And the health stuff has to come first, and a lot of things are in place for that. But then after that, we’d like to get out on the field and just have it be baseball again.”

The Bismarck Governors’ season is set to start June 5th.

