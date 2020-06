Mandan and Dickinson faced off for the fourth time in six days, this time at BNC National Bank Ballpark.

The Roughriders were able to take game on 2-1 in extras, while game two was back and forth, ending up in a Chiefs 7-5 victory.

Over at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, the Bismarck Governors faced a tough team in Fargo Post 2.

Fargo held Bismarck to just one run in their game one 6-1 win, while game two went to extras with Bismarck falling 6-5