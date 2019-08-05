Badlands Big Sticks Conner VanCleave could earn triple crown

Tonight is the last night of the Expedition League regular season. The Badlands Big Sticks have already clinched a playoff spot and one of their big bats, Conner VanCleave, is having a big year. VanCleave is closing in on the triple crown.

“It’s hard to miss the big man on the Big Sticks. Conner VanCleave stands tall at 6-foot-7. When you look at his offensive numbers, he towers over the Expedition League, but VanCleave didn’t expect this season to go this well.

“Just kind of expected to come in and compete and work hard, and have fun with the guys,” says VanCleave. “It’s just been really fun, enjoying this year. This summer has been really cool meeting new guys and it’s been an exciting year for the team as well.”

At 45-18 entering Monday, the Big Sticks sit with the second-best record this season and a huge part of their success has been VanCleave. Conner set the league record with the most RBI’s in a season Sunday.

“Having a guy in the middle that is not going to strike out in big times, and bring runners in,” Manager Hayden Pewitt says. “And a big credit to the top of our lineup getting on base for him. He’s got 70-something RBIs but those guys have 60 or 70 something runs scored some of them.”

VanCleave has been a triple crown threat, but so have his teammates. Players like Bryson Ford, who leads the league in average, as well as Nathan Sanders, whose just ahead of VanCleave in the home run category.

“We’ve got three guys at the top of the home run leaderboard,” says Pewitt. “Those guys are trying to win that too, and keep him down at the bottom of that. We’ve got guys with average there too trying to compete and win that too. So it’s fun”

That friendly competition has allowed the Big Sticks to cruise into the playoffs. The question is can that offense translate to the postseason. VanCleave knows the pressure is on.

“You know, people are always expecting something out of you,” VanCleave says. “I kind of expected that out of myself my whole life. It’s just been enjoying the summer with these guys, and everybody gives you a little crap here or there, but it’s just been a great time enjoying it with these guys.”

VanCleave and the Big Sticks are set to host the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a one-game playoff on Wednesday night.