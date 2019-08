In front of a big crowd in Dickinson, the Big Sticks returned to the Expedition League Championship with an 11-1 win.

Badlands capitalized on offense throughout, scoring at least a run in seven of the eight innings they were up to bat.

Malik Barrington turned in a great start as well, going six innings pitched and striking out 10 batters.

Elsewhere, the Bismarck Larks fall on the road, 10-5.