Badlands Big Sticks off to rough start in Expedition League Championship Series

In front of one of the largest home crowds this season, the Badlands Big Sticks lose their only home game of the Expedition League Championship Series.

The loss didn’t come without highlights, as Michael Fuhrman made an incredible diving catch in left for the first out of the game.

Western Nebraska’s offense would wake up after that, scoring nine runs, and running away with game one by a 9-1 final.

The Big Sticks travel to Western Nebraska, where they need to win two games on the road to capture their first Expedition League Championship.