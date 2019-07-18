Badlands Big Sticks offense continues to explode

The Badlands Big Sticks are already in the playoffs after winning the first half of the season and a big reason why is their league-leading offense.

KX Sports takes a look at the players behind the numbers and why they are finding success.

When you go to a Badlands practice, you’ll likely always see them in the batting cage. These hitters make up a lineup that is batting over .300, the only team in the Expedition League hitting at that clip.

We definitely have put the ball in play,” Manager Hayden Pewitt says. “We’ve still got some thump obviously, I think we lead the league in home runs, so it’s nice to have. One through nine it’s just so deep, there’s not an easy out in the lineup.”

As of July 16th, The Big Sticks have scored double-digits runs in 16 games this season and nine players are hitting above .300. The stats are staggering the more you dive in.

I mean our bottom half of the order has a ton of RBI’s,” third baseman Garrett Dupuis says. “So through and through, everybody is doing their job so it makes it a lot easier to show up every day and be like, I gotta do my job.”

One mindset at the plate that the Big Sticks are finding success in is grinding out at bats. Badlands have the third most walks out of any team in the Expedition League and creating high pitch counts early on can get the bats rolling.

“We’ve kind of taken that to heart,” says Pewitt. “We’ve seen some pitches, but if it’s there, we’re still going to hit it so, making guys throw our pitch instead of throwing what they want to throw.”

With a playoff birth already at hand, the key is to get better down the stretch.

“We’re doing well now, but baseball is an up and down grind and so you gotta be ready for the bumps and bruises along the way,” Dupuis says. “But you know, I think we have a really good pitching staff because that really helps hitters, because we can be in any game as long as we pitch and play defense.”

In 2019, the Big Sticks are living up to their name and the hope is to win that championship they were so close to last year.

The Big Sticks are off Jul. 18. On Jul. 19, they start a six-game homestand.