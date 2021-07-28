Badlands Big Sticks pitcher, Malik Barrington, signed by Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins announced the signing of pitcher Malik Barrington today. Barrington was a former pitcher for the Badlands Big Sticks in the summer of 2019 and 2020.

In his time with the Big Sticks, Barrington was an absolute star. In 2019 he pitched 59.1 innings and earned 6 wins in 10 starts with a 3.79 ERA.

Barrington most notably set the Big Sticks record for strikeouts in a season with 85, (beating the previous record of 52), and was named an Expedition League All-Star.

In his return to the Big Sticks in 2020, Barrington didn’t miss a beat. Earning 3 wins in 6 starts with 42 strikeouts and a much improved 2.73 ERA.

The Albany State University graduate now looks to continue his success in the big leagues for the Minnesota Twins.