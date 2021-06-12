Baseball: 39ers ready for bounce back year with young team

The Velva 39ers are back at it this summer after finishing fifth at state last season.

Head Coach Brent Engebretson says the players are excited to get back after the high school season didn’t end the way they wanted. He adds a lot of guys are missing due summer activities, forcing younger players to step up even with limited experience.

“Just have to have a short mind, if you mess up forget about it and make the next play and move on,” 39ers catcher Ricky Gonzales said. “Its a long game and just have fun whenever you play.”

“Don’t be scared whenever you play, you know baseball is a lot more failure than it is success, just help them when they do something wrong with maybe saying what you could do better and then just keeping up their energy and confidence will be key too,” pitcher Tace Pederson said.

The 39ers are back in action Monday against Beulah.