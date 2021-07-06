Baseball: A’s grab the road sweep over Metros, Representatives top Walleye, Senators sweep the Scarlets

Tuesday marks the start of the final two weeks of the Legion regular season, with teams looking to position themselves in a strong spot ahead of the postseason.
Tuesday Baseball Scores:
(G1) Minot Metros (0), Mandan A’s (11)
(G2) Minot Metros (3), Mandan A’s (8)
(G1) Bismarck Representatives (9), Watford City Walleye (1)
(G2) Bismarck Representatives (12), Watford City Walleye (2) – 6 innings
(G1) Bismarck Senators (2), Bismarck Scarlets (0)
(G2) Bismarck Senators (7), Bismarck Scarlets (4)
(G1) Bismarck Governors (3), Fargo Post 400 (2)
(G2) Bismarck Governors (16), Fargo Post 400 (8)
(G1) Dickinson Roughriders (0), Fargo Post 2 (10)
(G2) Dickinson Roughriders (5), Fargo Post 2 (10)