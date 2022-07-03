Mandan and Bismarck legion baseball teams meeting on the diamond has become an annual Independence Day Weekend tradition, and Sunday it ended in walk-off fashion.
Scores:
Mandan A’s (4), Bismarck Reps (3)
Mandan Chiefs (2), Bismarck Govs (3)
by: Luke Gamble
Posted:
Updated:
Mandan and Bismarck legion baseball teams meeting on the diamond has become an annual Independence Day Weekend tradition, and Sunday it ended in walk-off fashion.
Scores:
Mandan A’s (4), Bismarck Reps (3)
Mandan Chiefs (2), Bismarck Govs (3)