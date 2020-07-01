Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Baseball: Astros leaning on experience and pitching to guide them to a state tournament bid

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Hazen Astros are no strangers to the state tournament. Last year they hosted the Class B championships, but this year they have to punch their ticket on their own. That gives them even more motivation to get redemption for a season cut a few games short.

“Most of these guys experienced that tournament last year, so I think it will all be in our heads, the 1-2 record from last year,” catcher Isaac Doll said. “We should all be pretty motivated to get there.”

The key is experience. Almost the entire roster is back from last year’s state tournament team. A group of guys who have grown up together on the diamond.

“I trust them,” infielder Hunter Keller said. “I’m usually running out there cheering with them as they catch the ball.”

The Astros believe that chemistry will prove to be a strong point, but they’ll need their veteran players to step up and lead the way.

“Us seniors are definitely going to have a chip on our shoulder going into this year,” Doll said. “I think it will help us kind of stay motivated all year this year.”

“We have some really good leaders too that have been around baseball for a long time, and been underneath myself and my dad for a long time too, so they know what we’re about,” head coach Nate Leintz said.

This year Coach Leintz is all about throwing strikes, something the Astros will need to do consistently to finish the season strong.

“It’s all going to come down to pitching I think this year,” Keller said. “We kind of ran out in the state tournament last year, and I think that’s just our main problem.”

The Astros are adding depth to the rotation with new players. Now they say at least 10 of their 12 players can take the mound.

“If we throw strikes, our infielders we’re going to make plays, and our outfielders are going to make plays,” Keller said. “We’ll be fine.”

The Astros return to the field Wednesday against the Bismarck Capitals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"

Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hazen Astros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Astros Baseball"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Dr. Wynne on what's to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on what's to come"

Watford City Tornado Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Tornado Shelters"

Heartview New App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartview New App"

Corn Rootworm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corn Rootworm"

Isaak Motion Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Hearing"

How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to tell if you're suffering from a heat related illness"

Bismarck Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Shooting"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/1"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Storm Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Damage"

Meet Carrie Evans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Carrie Evans"

Main St Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Main St Mandan"

Debate over new state park resumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate over new state park resumes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss