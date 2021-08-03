Baseball: Badlands Big Sticks have pitched their way to a playoff position

There’s just a few days left in the expedition league season, and the Badlands Big Sticks are on the cusp of another playoff appearance.

More on their clinching scenarios in a bit, but the Big Sticks have found wins not through the bats. However, on the mound, Badlands is tied with the lowest ERA in the league and is lead by their ace Josh Tucker who has 20 more strikeouts than anyone else.

“Our pitching staff has been really everything that I’ve wanted it to be,” says head coach Billy Tomblin. “Josh kind of leading the way there as you said. Josh is tough to hit against. He’s a very dynamic kid. His fastball is electric. Breaking pitch is really tough on hitters. I mean he’s just one of many, we could go through the whole list of them that have just been really lights out for us.”