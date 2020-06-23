Baseball: Badlands Big Sticks prepare to defend Expedition League title

The Badlands Big Sticks are ready for year three. They have a new coach and almost an entirely new roster, but this season they have a target on their back.

“If you come in and you try to reinvent the wheel, I mean it’s clearly not broken, right,” head coach Billy Tomblin said. “I don’t want to reinvent the wheel. I want to take what was done in the past and really just keep spinning the wheel in the right direction.”

The 2019 Expedition League Champs have reached the pinnacle early, but they say continuing to get better is the only way to stay on top, and the formula for success is simple.

“Having good pitching and just putting the ball in play,” infielder Gaylan Young said. “Trying to score runs is pretty much the name of the game, so that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The team in Dickinson hit the cover off the ball last year, but the Big Sticks have a ‘defense wins championships’ mindset going into this summer.

“I really think winning and losing it starts and finishes on the mound,” Tomblin said. “When you can pitch it, championship teams they never hit their way there. The bats are always there, but it starts and finishes on the mound.”

Second year Big Sticks pitcher Malik Barrington knows that means all eyes are on him, and as the team’s record holder for strikeouts he’s preparing to throw everything at this season.

“I wouldn’t say pressure, but the crowd wants us to get it again,” pitcher Malik Barrington said. “I’m sure the guys want to win a championship, so it would be nice to get a second one here this summer.”

This season will feature less games, playing against a smaller league of teams, but don’t expect the Big Sticks to put an aestrik next to their record if they repeat as champions.

“Oh no,” Barrington said. “I feel like it’s still the same. I think playing is playing, so it doesn’t matter how many games you play or what team you play as long as you win.”

The Big Sticks open the season Friday night at home against the Sabre Dogs.