The Bismarck Larks have stayed hot with the bats all season, boasting one of the best lineups in the Northwoods League, and it all starts at the top, with a guy who was a former rival, now turned teammate who could be making an all-star bid in the Capital City.

Take your pick at any offensive category, and you can bet that the Larks will be near the top. Benjamin Rosengard is the man that gets it all started, who couldn’t resist the opportunity Bismarck offered.

“I always loved coming here,” says Rosengard. “We talked about, hey, you’re going to be a middle-of-the-infield kind of guy for us and a top-of-the-order kind of guy. And so I embraced that from day one of being our leadoff guy and understanding my role of getting on base and getting the line moving.”

Rosengard used to kill the Larks in previous years, having a .514 on-base percentage against the team during his time with Eau Claire and Rochester. Manager Will Flynt knew he had to get him.

“He’s just a pain in the butt,” says Will Flynt. “He goes up there, he bunts, he gets on and he makes every play on defense. No matter what field it is, he’s making all the plays. He’s a huge part of our success right now and he’s still looking for a school so he’s got a little bit of that on the back of his mind.”

The product out of Chicago has had quite a journey; from his hometown, to JUCO in Texas, and his latest stop at Rice. He’s part of a trend of taller shortstops in baseball, but he hasn’t always been that way.

“And that really does help,” says Flynt. “Because some of the guys that are 6’3″, you get a 6’3″ shortstop that’s been 6’3″ his whole life, they’re kind of gangly, or they don’t know the little things, where he’s been a smaller kid his whole life and then he sprouted.”

Batting over .300, Rosengard is poised to be a representative at this year’s all-star game in Bismarck, something he’s thought about all season.

“I’ve had only a few goals all year,” says Rosengard. “And once I saw that the All-star game was coming here, I wanted to be an all-star for sure. John, our owner, he’s wonderful to us and he said from day one, hey man, it’s going to be pretty cool for whoever gets that all-star spot. You’re the hometown guy in front of the hometown fans.”

The second half is underway in the Northwoods, and there’s a feeling from the lead-off spot that nothing will change with the bats.

“One through nine, we’ve been really consistent all year and we’ve scored a lot of runs which has been great,” says Rosengard. “We’ve played good team baseball and really good offensive baseball as a team if it’s getting guys over, or whatever it might be, so it’s been really good.”