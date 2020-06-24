Baseball: Beulah changing things up at practice this season

The Beulah Cyclones are off to a good start this summer, and what they are doing on the practice field could be a big reason why.

The Cyclones’ coaches have made a point to incorporate games during practice to change things up. With a compacted schedule that includes almost all doubleheaders, the coaches say giving the team a way to relax while still playing baseball helps the players stay focused.

“I like to keep things kind of relaxed at practice,” assistant coach Cam Sadowsky said. “I know all these guys put two and a half hours a day in these last four days, so I just want to reward them a little bit. Have a little bit of fun just to try to keep it relaxed, have fun with it, and keep the kids interested.”

Beulah returns to action Friday against Belfield-South Heart.