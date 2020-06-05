Baseball: Beulah eager to get the season started in a new division

The Beulah Cyclones are gearing up for a new season in a new league, and they’re hoping the big change can help get them to the state tournament.

Beulah’s baseball team is in unfamiliar territory this summer, they’ll be playing new teams with a young roster.

“Now we’ll get back to the teams that are more even with us, so it should be fun competition,” Aaron Ripplinger said.

The Cyclones are moving to the Class B division after playing Class A for the last several years, and the change in classification has brought a new wave of confidence.

“We expect to get there,” Trapper Skalsky said. “I mean we dropped down to Class B, so we’re definitely hoping we can get back there with the guys we have.”

“We have high expectations,” assistant coach Cam Sadowsky said. “Sports in Beulah are kingpin around here, so we always try to roll our highest expectations into the next season.”

After missing the state tournament the last two seasons, the key to getting back there is simple.

“The bats have to come around,” Skalsky said. “You got to score to win, so we’ve got to hit. I mean if you get on you’re doing a job for us.”

Veterans Aaron Ripplinger and Trapper Skalsky will have to lead the way at the front of the lineup for the Cyclones.

“With these younger kids coming up into the program we’re really going to lean on them to kind of show them the ropes, and get an overall feel for the game at a different level,” Sadowsky said.

The Cyclones start their season Friday night at Velva