Baseball: Big Sticks get series win over Sabre Dogs; Larks down Bull Moose

College baseball was in full swing Sunday with the Expedition League and Northwoods League both in action.

The Badlands Big Sticks hosted the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs for the final game of a three game series on opening weekend this Sunday. The series was even at 1-1 going into the rubber match.

On Sunday, the Sabre Dogs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning with two home runs. The Big Sticks would go on to mount a comeback to win 12-7 on just nine hits.

In the Northwoods League, the Bismarck Larks faced off against the Bull Moose Sunday afternoon. The Larks jumped out to an early lead and held it for the rest of the day winning 12-9.