Baseball: Big Sticks pitching leading the way

The Badlands Big Sticks have found success on the mound this season, allowing just 98 earned runs.

This is the fewest of any team in the Expedition League. Malik Barrington is one pitcher who has helped the Big Sticks so far. He has 25 strikeouts in just 16 innings, which ranks fourth in the entire league. Barrington says he hopes to improve this summer to increase his draft chances down the road.

“Getting my velocity up. With today’s draft you have to throw hard, so that’s one of my biggest goals, but continue to get better as a pitcher, as a player, and as a person in general. That’s my goal for the summer.”

