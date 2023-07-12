Since their inaugural season in 2018 the Badlands Big Sticks have seen faces come and go… along with a change of leagues.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the success the Big Sticks have had on and off the field.

In their sixth season of operation the Big Sticks have been division champions three times, and League Champions in 2019.

What may be even more impressive is the support the city of Dickinson has given these players and coaches year in and year out, support that averages about 20,000 fans walking into the ballpark each year.

“It starts with Dave our owner, he does such a great job of putting this on every single night, and Jason our GM does a fantastic job, and people here just care, the community is fantastic,” said Big Sticks Head Coach Jordan Price.

“We get a lot of good turnouts with fans and they take really good care of our players and I think that’s why everyone wants to come play for us.”